PEG (price/earnings to growth ratio) Package Name: Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks. Forecast Length: 3 Months (4/2/21 – 7/4/21) The algorithm correctly predicted 8 out of 10 the suggested trades in the Fundamental Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks Package for this 3 Months forecast. The prediction with the highest return was DDS, at 98.84%. Further notable returns came from TWIN and HNRG at 50.97% and 36.04%, respectively. The package itself saw an overall return of 22.41%, providing investors with a 14.14% premium above the S&P 500’s return of 8.27% for the same time period.