More than 80 million people are currently enrolled in Medicaid or the Children's Health Insurance Program. According to new data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the number of individuals relying on safety-net health insurance swelled to an all-time high as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. From February 2020 through January 2021 Medicaid enrollment climbed nationwide by 9.7 Million. Out of those numbers, 50 percent of them were children. Managing partner at PCS Advisers Paul Seegert, joined Cheddar to discuss more.