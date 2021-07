PEG (price/earnings to growth ratio) Package Name: Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks. Forecast Length: 1 Year (6/30/20 – 6/30/21) The algorithm correctly predicted 9 out 10 of the suggested trades in the Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks Package for this 1 Year forecast. HOV was the highest-earning trade with a return of 356.97% in 1 Year. FLXS and NVAX also performed well for this time horizon with returns of 217.28% and 153.93%, respectively. The overall average return in this Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks package was 105.54%, providing investors with a 64.79% premium over the S&P 500’s return of 40.75% during the same period.