Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Been to Illinois Lately? You May Have $56 Mil. Waiting for You There

By Johnny Marks
Posted by 
94.1 KRNA
94.1 KRNA
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Calling all lottery players who may have been in Crestwood, Illinois this month... show us your hands. If you aren't familiar with the city, Crestwood is a town of about 11,000 located about thirty minutes from Chicago. From Eastern Iowa, it's about 4 and a half hours out. So why are lottery officials in Illinois so interested in Crestwood? If you traveled through Crestwood in June, you may have 56 million dollars waiting for you.

krna.com
Community Policy
94.1 KRNA

94.1 KRNA

Cedar Rapids, IA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.1 KRNA plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Crestwood, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Crestwood, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mil#Illinois Lately#Illinoisian#A Citgo Gas Station#The Illinois Lottery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Mega Millions
News Break
Lottery
Related
Illinois StatePosted by
97ZOK

Strange Roadside Attractions You Have To See This Summer in Illinois

It's time to hit the road this summer, and let's just say Illinois has some unique attractions you need to take a selfie with. I love a good road trip and stopping in towns that have odd and strange attractions, but the State of Illinois has plenty of strange. Roadside Attractions has put a very fun list together of all the cities and towns in Illinois that has some fun attractions to visit. Like the Telephone Museum in Gridley, Illinois or the birthplace of the creator of the Raggedy Anne doll. To be honest, I might skip that one, those dolls freak me out.
LotteryPosted by
iHeartRadio

Powerball Winner: Here's Who Won The $285.6 Million Jackpot

A Powerball player has won the jackpot for the third time in 2021. A ticket purchased in Florida matched all six numbers to win the $285.6 million grand prize last Saturday (June 5.) Results from Saturday's Powerball game will be listed below:. NUMBERS: 44-52-54-64-69 POWERBALL: 26. POWER PLAY: 3x. The...
LotteryPosted by
Newsweek

Powerball Numbers For 06/19/21, Saturday Jackpot was $52 Million

The Powerball jackpot for 06/19/21 was $52 million, and here are the numbers from Saturday night's drawing. Saturday night's 06/19/21 Powerball jackpot was estimated at $52 million, with a cash option of $36.6 million. The jackpot could have increased if sales furthered lottery projections, according to officials. Here are the...
Louisiana StatePosted by
97X

Bruno The Bear Dead After Being Euthanized in Louisiana

Bruno the Bear, who won all of our hearts during the double quarantine in June of 2020 has died after being euthanized Morehouse Parish, Louisiana due to injuries he sustained from a semi. Bruno wandered his way down through several midwestern states, looking for a home and a mate, moving...
Lotterywtvy.com

Powerball adding another day for 3 drawings a week

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There will soon be another chance to win at Powerball each week. A new weekly drawing will be added to Mondays. Starting on Aug. 23, 2021, Powerball will be drawn on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 9:59 p.m. All other aspects of the game, including its matrix, prize levels, odds, and drawing operations, will remain the same.
Illinois StatePosted by
KICK AM 1530

Strange Roadside Attractions You Have To See This Summer in Illinois

It's time to hit the road this summer, and let's just say Illinois has some unique attractions you need to take a selfie with. I love a good road trip and stopping in towns that have odd and strange attractions, but the State of Illinois has plenty of strange. Roadside Attractions has put a very fun list together of all the cities and towns in Illinois that has some fun attractions to visit. Like the Telephone Museum in Gridley, Illinois or the birthplace of the creator of the Raggedy Anne doll. To be honest, I might skip that one, those dolls freak me out.