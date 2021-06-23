Been to Illinois Lately? You May Have $56 Mil. Waiting for You There

It's time to hit the road this summer, and let's just say Illinois has some unique attractions you need to take a selfie with. I love a good road trip and stopping in towns that have odd and strange attractions, but the State of Illinois has plenty of strange. Roadside Attractions has put a very fun list together of all the cities and towns in Illinois that has some fun attractions to visit. Like the Telephone Museum in Gridley, Illinois or the birthplace of the creator of the Raggedy Anne doll. To be honest, I might skip that one, those dolls freak me out.