Offensive linemen from the FCS may not be the most exciting prospects when draft day comes around. However, there are a few each year that catch the attention of front offices around the league. On the second day of this year’s 2021 NFL Draft, tackles Dillon Radunz of North Dakota State and Spencer Brown of Northern Iowa were both selected. During the 2019 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans selected Alabama State tackle Tytus Howard with the 23rd overall selection in the first round. FCS linemen continue to be valued by NFL evaluators, and it looks like this trend will continue.