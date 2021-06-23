Cancel
Earth-like Biospheres On Other Planets May Be Rare

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new analysis of known exoplanets has revealed that Earth-like conditions on potentially habitable planets may be much rarer than previously thought. The work focuses on the conditions required for oxygen-based photosynthesis to develop on a planet, which would enable complex biospheres of the type found on Earth. The study is published today in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

AstronomyPosted by
SlashGear

AstronomySpaceRef

Are We Missing Other Earths?

Some exoplanet searches could be missing nearly half of the Earth-sized planets around other stars. New findings from a team using the international Gemini Observatory and the WIYN 3.5-meter Telescope at Kitt Peak National Observatory suggest that Earth-sized worlds could be lurking undiscovered in binary star systems, hidden in the glare of their parent stars. As roughly half of all stars are in binary systems, this means that astronomers could be missing many Earth-sized worlds.
WildlifePhys.org

Vegetation of planet Earth: Researchers publish unique database as open access

It's a treasure trove of data: The global geodatabase of vegetation plots "sPlotOpen" is now freely accessible. It contains data on vegetation from 114 countries and from all climate zones on Earth. The database was compiled by an international team of researchers led by Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU), the German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv) and the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS). Researchers around the world finally have a balanced, representative dataset of the Earth's vegetation at their disposal, as the team reports in the journal Global Ecology & Biogeography.
WildlifeScience Daily

Database of vegetation of planet Earth

Astronomyadafruit.com

A Quest for City Lights Beyond Planet Earth

Scientists are searching for artificial light sources on other planets. The search for city lights on habitable planets may sound speculative, but it is worth pursuing as a potential technosignature with planned instruments. Proxima b orbits its star every 11.2 days, providing 32.6 more opportunities for its possible inhabitants to celebrate their birthdays than we have on Earth, once per 365.2 days. The high demand for bright lights during birthday parties on the nightside of Proxima b would be a reason for us to celebrate as well, if the signal was noticed by future telescopes.
AstronomyNewsweek

Earth-Sized Planets May Be Hiding in Space in 'Major' Exoplanet Finding

Astronomers believe there could be many more Earth-sized planets than previously thought because they may be lurking in the glare of what are known as double-star systems. The finding comes after researchers from NASA and U.S. universities teamed up to find out whether some exoplanet host stars may actually be binary stars—two stars in orbit around one another.
Astronomywnctimes.com

Life in These Star-Systems May Have Spotted Earth

Science Daily -- June 23, 2021: Exoplanets in 2,034 star-systems get cosmic front-row seat to see Earth. Scientists have identified 2,034 nearby star-systems -- within the small cosmic distance of 326 light-years -- that could find Earth merely by watching our pale blue dot cross our sun. FULL STORY. Earth,...
Astronomyslashdot.org

There Could Be Many More Earth-Sized Planets Than Previously Thought

Nashville, TNWSMV

NASA wants to go to Earth's sister planet

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - NASA is going to be leaving Earth once again to look for life elsewhere in our solar system, but it's not the planet you're thinking of. I know we're all thinking of Mars, because that's where the main area has been to look for life outside of Earth over the last couple of decades, but this time around, NASA has a different planet in mind. They're going to be going to what is sometimes called Earth’s sister planet, or Venus.
ScienceBBC

'Eyes of a machine': How to classify Planet Earth

We are a force of Nature. Humans have reshaped the surface of the Earth to their whim. Changes that used to occur naturally over hundreds, even thousands of years, can now turn over in a matter of weeks. One of the ways we've tried to keep track of this relentless...
AstronomySpaceRef

Join Exoplanet Exploration: Citizens Help NASA Observe Other Worlds with Exoplanet Watch!

A new project invites amateur astronomers and citizen scientists to help NASA track, and perhaps even discover, planets orbiting distant stars. In collaboration with the American Association of Variable Star Observers, a new project called Exoplanet Watch allows observers with a modest backyard telescope and camera to trace the tiny, faint shadows cast by exoplanets, as these planets cross the faces of their host stars.
AstronomyPosted by
Forbes

A Major X Class Solar Flare Just Slammed Into Earth

The strongest solar flare seen in four years erupted from the surface of the sun early Saturday and smacked into our planet’s atmosphere eight minutes later. An explosion from a new and unnamed sunspot produced the X-class flare, the first of solar cycle 25. The blast of x-rays traveled toward...
AstronomyPosted by
Forbes

Is Intelligent Life As Uncommon As ‘Rare Earth’ First Proposed?

Twenty years ago, two University of Washington professors, a respected paleontologist and a well-known astronomer, co-authored a book that turned the planetary science community on its head. With the publication of “Rare Earth: Why Complex Life is Uncommon in the Universe,” Peter Ward and Donald Brownlee explained why microbial life may be ubiquitous in the universe, but intelligent life may be rare indeed.
Scienceastrobiology.com

Paleonursery Offers A Rare Glimpse Of Earth Life 518 Million Years Ago

Chuandianella ovata, an extinct shrimp-like crustacean. CREDIT Xianfeng Yang, Yunnan Key Laboratory for Palaeobiology, Yunnan University. All life on Earth 500 million years ago lived in the oceans, but scientists know little about how these animals and algae developed. A newly discovered fossil deposit near Kunming, China, may hold the keys to understanding how these organisms laid the foundations for life on land and at sea today, according to an international team of researchers.
Astronomyarxiv.org

From Dust to Planets I: Planetesimal and Embryo Formation

Planet formation models begin with proto-embryos and planetesimals already fully formed, missing out a crucial step, the formation of planetesimals/proto-embryos. In this work, we include prescriptions for planetesimal and proto-embryo formation arising from pebbles becoming trapped in short-lived pressure bumps, in thermally evolving viscous discs to examine the sizes and distributions of proto-embryos and planetesimals throughout the disc. We find that planetesimal sizes increase with orbital distance, from ~10 km close to the star to hundreds of kilometres further away. Proto-embryo masses are also found to increase with orbital radius, ranging from $10^{-6} M_{\rm \oplus}$ around the iceline, to $10^{-3} M_{\rm \oplus}$ near the orbit of Pluto. We include prescriptions for pebble and planetesimal accretion to examine the masses that proto-embryos can attain. Close to the star, planetesimal accretion is efficient due to small planetesimals, whilst pebble accretion is efficient where pebble sizes are fragmentation limited, but inefficient when drift dominated due to low accretion rates before the pebble supply diminishes. Exterior to the iceline, planetesimal accretion becomes inefficient due to increasing planetesimal eccentricities, whilst pebble accretion becomes more efficient as the initial proto-embryo masses increase, allowing them to significantly grow before the pebble supply is depleted. Combining both scenarios allows for more massive proto-embryos at larger distances, since the accretion of planetesimals allows pebble accretion to become more efficient, allowing giant planet cores to form at distances upto 10 au. By including more realistic initial proto-embryo and planetesimal sizes, as well as combined accretion scenarios, should allow for a more complete understanding in the beginning to end process of how planets and planetary systems form.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Supermassive black holes could host giant, swirling gas 'tsunamis'

Could gas escaping the gravitational grasp of supermassive black holes be forming "tsunamis" in space?. In a new, NASA-funded study, astrophysicists used computer simulations to model the environment around supermassive black holes in deep space. They found that there could be massive, tsunami-like structures forming near these black holes that are essentially massive, swirling walls of gas that have narrowly escaped the intense gravitational pull of the black hole. They even think that supermassive black holes could host the largest tsunami-like structures in the universe.
AstronomySpaceRef

Interaction of Space Weather Phenomena With Mars Plasma Environment During Solar Minimum 23/24

Primoz Kajdic, Beatriz Sanchez-Cano, Laura Neves-Ribeiro, Olivier Witasse, Giovanni C. Bernal, Diana Rojas-Castillo, Hans Nilsson, Andrei Fedorov. We study the interaction of three solar wind structures, two stream interaction regions and one interplanetary coronal mass ejection, with Mars' plasma environment during 20-27 November 2007. This period corresponds to the solar minimum between the solar cycles 23 and 24 which was characterized by very low values of the solar wind density and dynamic pressure and low IMF magnitude. During that time the Mars-Express orbit was in the terminator plane, while the Earth, Sun, and Mars were almost aligned, so we use the ACE and STEREO probes as solar wind monitors in order to identify and characterize the structures that later hit Mars. We find that the passage of these structures caused strong variations of in the bow shock location (between 2.2 and 3.0~RM), compression of the magnetospheric cavity (up to 45~\%) and an increased transterminator flow below 2~RM (by a factor of ≤8). This study shows that during times of low solar activity, modest space weather phenomena may cause large variations of plasma flow at Mars.
AstronomyIdaho8.com

The amazing Hubble Telescope has suddenly stopped working

On April 24, 1990, the Space Shuttle Discovery was launched. Discovery’s engines and boosters thundered away as the spacecraft was pushed upward with over a million pounds of thrust. It achieved orbit in a mere eight and a half minutes. While the launch of any space-going vehicle is a glorious...