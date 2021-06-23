Cancel
BEAST Butcher & Block's David Sandusky branches into reality TV, a new business endeavor, and restaurant staffing

By Cheryl Baehr
stlmag.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve been hearing about David Sandusky lately, chances are it’s because of his appearance as a contender on Season 2 of BBQ Brawl, which airs weekly on Food Newtork. (See this week's schedule here). Competing against 12 other pitmasters for the title of Master of ‘Cue, Sandusky is vying for not only bragging rights but also the chance to become Food Network’s official barbecue expert of the year. Just two episodes in, he’s proving to be a fierce competitor.

www.stlmag.com
