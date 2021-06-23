Elton John's 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour coming to Chase Field in 2022

PHOENIX - Elton John is bringing his final tour to Downtown Phoenix next year. The "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour will make a stop at Chase Field on November 12, 2022. "Chase Field continues to establish itself as a premier venue for major acts and it does not get any bigger than Sir Elton John’s farewell tour," said Arizona Diamondbacks President & CEO Derrick Hall. "We are really looking forward to working with AEG to host this living legend in front of a sold-out stadium."