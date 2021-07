Shooters may know Sig Sauer as well as its famous moniker “Never Settle,” but less well known is the complex history of the company. It is a mix of old and new, its roots are Swiss and German yet today is headquartered in the United States in New Hampshire. During its history, it produced weapons for the Nazis and later for the infamous East German Volkspolizei (People’s Police) and yet in recent years has provided the handguns for more than one-third of U.S. police forces.