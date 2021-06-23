Keep your herbs fresher longer using these tricks
Nothing beats produce and herbs to bring freshness to your home cooking. But because of their perishable nature, it's hard to use up all your fruits, veggies and herbs before they go bad. Knowing how to store your produce is the first step in getting the most from your grocery run, but there are several other ways you can preserve herbs to get the most life out of them. Here are several methods you can use to preserve fresh herbs when you need to extend their shelf life by just a couple days with proper refrigerated storage or for many weeks by drying the herbs.