Food Policy Changemaker Award: Karen Washington

By NYC Food Policy Editor
nycfoodpolicy.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hunter College NYC Food Policy Center has announced its third annual NYC Food Policy Changemaker award. One NYC food policy and practice leader who is working to transform the food system will be honored every year by the Center. Nominees are policymakers, educators, community advocates, farmers, innovators and more, who are making significant strides to create healthier, more sustainable food environments, and who use food to promote community and economic development. This year’s award goes to Karen Washington.

