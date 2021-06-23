Cancel
Thousands of American Airlines flights canceled ahead of 4th of July

By Arrianee Lebeau
AZFamily
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- American Airlines is scrambling as more Americans start traveling again. The upcoming Fourth of July holiday will be the biggest challenge for airports since the start of the pandemic. More than 50% of American adults say they want to get away, and 29 million say they are planning to fly for the holiday. That's more than triple the number of passengers the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened for Thanksgiving.

