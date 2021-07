Tourists in Australia chummed the water with some cut up tuna tail in hopes of luring in some great white sharks to watch feed. Some birds landed on the water alongside the sharks though, and began feeding on the chum. Thanks to the birds, the tourists got to see an even better show than they anticipated. While floating on the surface of the water and enjoying a feed, the big bird was soon consumed by a huge set of jaws […] The post Wild Video Captures Shark Devouring A Bird From Below first appeared on Whiskey Riff.