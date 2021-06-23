What is the Personal Styles Inventory© (and how can it help my business?)

There is no doubt that business ownership can be a messy experience full of hurdles to overcome on a daily, weekly and yearly basis. But do you find yourself running into the same hurdles over and over? Believe it or not, many business obstacles are caused by the owner’s (and their employees’) unconscious habits. Uncovering these habits doesn’t have to be a lifelong process; you can have a better understanding of your automatic tendencies within minutes using the Personal Styles Inventory©, or PSI-120, developed by Educational and Psychological Consultants, LLC in Columbia, Mo.