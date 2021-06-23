Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

What is the Personal Styles Inventory© (and how can it help my business?)

By Personal Styles Inventory
missouribusinessalert.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is no doubt that business ownership can be a messy experience full of hurdles to overcome on a daily, weekly and yearly basis. But do you find yourself running into the same hurdles over and over? Believe it or not, many business obstacles are caused by the owner’s (and their employees’) unconscious habits. Uncovering these habits doesn’t have to be a lifelong process; you can have a better understanding of your automatic tendencies within minutes using the Personal Styles Inventory©, or PSI-120, developed by Educational and Psychological Consultants, LLC in Columbia, Mo.

www.missouribusinessalert.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Llc#Covid#Uc Riverside
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
EconomyKTEN.com

How Can Digital Marketing Help My HVAC Company?

Originally Posted On: How Can Digital Marketing Help My HVAC Company? – Kick Digital Media. Like many industries, the HVAC sector can be extremely competitive for contractors. Achieving success in your local marketplace can be challenging without a strategic digital marketing plan that not only supports online visibility of your brand, but increases traffic to your website resulting in more service calls for your business. If you’re not relying on digital marketing strategies to grow your business, there’s a strong possibility that you’re losing business to your competitors. To grow your business, you’ll need to embrace digital marketing–and here’s why:
EconomyForbes

What Is Agile Project Management? And Can It Help Your Business?

As an entrepreneur, you probably spend your day trying to hit all different kinds of moving targets. Your client wants one thing on Monday and something else on Wednesday. New emerging technologies or competitors force you to make adjustments. Hitting a moving target would be much easier if you could adjust your shot after you pull the trigger.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

How A Success Mindset Can Help You Thrive In Business

To thrive in business, you need to have the right mindset. A positive mindset will allow you to thrive and grow, but a negative mindset can lead to stagnation and frustration. The good news is that you have complete control over your mindset as long as you’re willing to put in the work to change it.
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

Groundbreaking Study Provides Insights Into How Businesses Preparing To Reopen Can Help Customers Feel Safe

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceFlows Inc. (Choice flows) along with nonprofit Restart Partners today released a groundbreaking study revealing what worries customers about visiting businesses as they reopen, and actions business can take to attract customers while limiting COVID-19 transmission. Washington state is currently on track to fully reopen no later than June 30.
EconomyPosted by
Rental

What is Lean Management and How Can it Optimize Your Rental Business?

Managing a rental business in today’s “unprecedented” times is more complex than ever, and that means waste and inefficiencies may have crept into your operation without you being aware. In the 2021 State of the Industry report in Rental, Josh Nickell, vice president of the equipment segment for the American...
JobsPhoto & Video Tuts+

What Is an Infographic & How It Can Help Your Presentation? (+ Expert Tips)

Are you using infographics in your presentations and marketing?. If not, maybe it's time to start. Infographics combine data and visual representation with analysis. As we'll see, they're a great way to enhance any presentation, using presentation infographic templates like the ones available on Envato Elements. This guide explains what...
Credits & LoansPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Using a personal loan for business expenses: What to consider

You can use personal loans to finance virtually anything, such as a vacation, a new car or a home improvement project. You can even use personal loans to start a new business or pay for business expenses. In fact, online personal loans may be a faster and more convenient option than applying for a business loan through a traditional bank or credit union.
Columbia, MOmissouribusinessalert.com

Despite supply chain challenges, business is brisk for fireworks sellers

It’s a few days before July Fourth, and Brannon Bartlett is surveying a few of the products he currently has in stock at the Spirit of 76 fireworks tent in Columbia. “We have everything from your novelties for kids, to your smoke, to your firecrackers, sparklers, fountains, bottle rockets,” Bartlett said. “Then we have bigger stuff. There are artillery shells.”
Real Estateaba.com

Sub-servicing: What is it? How can it work for my Community Bank?

Are you retaining mortgage servicing rights or considering doing so? If so, there are a myriad of factors to consider. Join ABA endorsed provider, Midwest Loan Services, as they discuss various mortgage servicing functions including:. Purchasing a servicing system. Ensuring staff expertise. Determining what your actual bottom-line cost to service.
Small Businessmartechseries.com

Kyle Lorber Discusses How Digital Marketing Can Help Grow Your Small Business

As a social media manager for some of the top-grossing residential real estate firms in New York, Kyle Lorber understands the value of a good digital marketing strategy. There is a time and place for traditional marketing, says Kyle, but the future is almost completely digital. And it’s not just for major companies like the ones he serves. Digital marketing is the most cost-effective marketing tool small businesses can use for customer engagement, client acquisition, and increasing revenue.
Credits & Loansbusinessnewsdaily.com

How Can a Line of Credit Help Your Business?

A line of credit can help you cover unexpected financial needs and support long-term business growth. A line of credit provides you with a revolving amount of money that you can draw upon when needed. A line of credit is a good tool to help build your business credit. This...
Public Healthomahanews.net

How business accelerators can help new startups succeed after COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the loss of 225 million jobs around the world. Younger people have been significantly affected, particularly in industries stalled due to restrictions caused by the pandemic. Many businesses did not survive and unemployment is expected to push more people into entrepreneurship. These entrepreneurs will need...
Economymissouribusinessalert.com

As large July Fourth events return, vendors welcome boost to business

In the days leading up to the July Fourth holiday, vendors like Perry Jordan, owner of the Tasty Unicorn ice cream truck in Kansas City, were gearing up for a big weekend of festivals. “If we can see (15,000) to 20,000 people even there this weekend, I mean, it’s gonna...
HealthGreenville Herald-Banner

TO YOUR HEALTH: Focus on, build on, your strengths for happier life

In my master’s program in Organizational Leadership and Strategic Management, we talked a lot about strength-based management and appreciative inquiry, the managing art of focus on an employee’s strong suits and skills and building their leadership roles from a positive focus, rather than putting focus on what they are lacking.