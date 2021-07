Tree pollen may help airborne Covid particles spread further and faster, rendering the two-metre rule less effective even in outdoor settings, scientists have said.Virus particles which are suspended in the air following an infected person’s cough or sneeze can become attached to pollen, which is dispersed in the breeze.When someone inhales those pollen grains with the virus attached to the surface, there is a risk of airborne virus transmission, especially in crowded environments.Specifically, the study found that the presence of pollen significantly affected the virus load carried in the air and increased the risk of infection.Each pollen grain can...