Space Jam: A New Legacy The Game Launches July 15 as Free Perk on Xbox Game Pass, July 1 on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Fancy yourself a gamer? Well, if you have an Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X, then you’ll no doubt have considered grabbing an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription in the past. For Amazon Prime Day 2021, you can grab a three months subscription for the price of two, saving you $15 in the process. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate has all of Xbox Live’s features, along with more than 100 free games to play throughout the duration of your subscription. What’s more, new games are added each and every month. There were a lot of games shown off at this year’s E3 too, some of which are being developed for Xbox Game Pass.