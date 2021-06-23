Space Jam: A New Legacy The Game Launches July 15 as Free Perk on Xbox Game Pass, July 1 on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
Microsoft have announced the release date and revealed the first gameplay of Space Jam: A New Legacy The Game. Microsoft had previously announced a contest is being held to submit ideas for a video game based on the upcoming movie. Space Jam: A New Legacy is a sequel to the 1996 movie, and will see LeBron James and the Looney Tunes team up to defeat an evil AI in a basketball game.nichegamer.com