Premiere: Lauren Flax ‘Out Of Reality feat. Alejandra Deheza’

By Eoin Murray
djmag.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLauren Flax will release her new EP, ‘Out Of Reality’, via 2MR in August. The Detroit-born, Brooklyn-based scene stalwart, producer, DJ and live artist pivots away from her typically club-focussed sound on this new six-track release, opting instead for a more expansive, ethereal style. While hints of her analog acid techno trademarks creep through the release, the prevailing themes of ‘Out Of Reality’ are cosmic and dreamlike. As she explains, the EP is intended as “more of a synth exploration, textures with less beats”.

