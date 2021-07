The path to technological transformation for the enterprise runs to - and through - the edge. News coverage of edge computing frequently referencesfuturistic use cases, such as autonomous vehicles and just-in-time 3D print manufacturing. While these scenarios might soon become widespread reality, organizations of all types see the edge immediately ahead of them. Moving from on-premises IT solutions to the cloud and beyond are hyperscale cloud providers, enterprises, 5G carriers, media, and gaming companies - not to mention higher education institutions newly focused on distance learning and governments capturing intelligence for national defense.