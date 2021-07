Representation matters! Cheddar continues to celebrate Pride month joined by Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kan. 3rd District), one of nine openly LGBTQ members of the House of Representatives — and one of only two Native Americans in Congress. Davids noted that her freshman class of diverse representatives is progressive and a real reflection of the U.S. at large. She also talked about the rise in anti-transgender legislation and what is being done to combat it.