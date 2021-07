The newest entrant to the UK’s green list has rescinded the most hard-line rules on vaccination proof of any European country.Malta now says it will accept proof in the form of the NHS Covid pass or a download.At the same time as the United Kingdom moved the Mediterranean nation from amber to green – meaning returning travellers need not quarantine – Malta moved the UK from the amber category to red, in terms of the threat posed by British visitors. UK travellers are allowed in only if they have completed a course of vaccination – or are under 12 and...