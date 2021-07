A man and a woman are dead after a murder-suicide shooting Wednesday morning on McCain Road near Goodrich Road near Crowley in Acadia Parish. According to a press release from the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies found the two adults dead just after 11:00 AM. Deputies say the woman was driving the vehicle while the man was inside of the vehicle with her. Deputies say the man shot her while they were traveling on McCain Road, then took his own life.