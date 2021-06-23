Gems of June - Clionadh

Battery Gadsden Cultural Center (BGCC) is proud to announce the availability of a DVD that we want you all to see. The concept for this 90-minute video came from our Dec. 7, 2019, Trolley Tours that showcased unique homes on Sullivan’s Island with island historian Roy Williams III telling their stories and pointing out their unique architectural details. These tours promptly sold out and we began looking for a way to capture the essence of this experience on video and make it available to a wider audience. This past year in which Covid-19 limited our planned in-person activities provided the opportunity to focus on this project, and the result is Architectural Gems of Sullivan’s Island. Eighteen of the most historically and architecturally significant homes that were previously featured on the Trolley Tours are highlighted in this video narrated by Roy Williams III. Roy points out the architectural styles and features – often unique to Sullivan’s Island – and relates the engaging stories and histories of each home. Interior views, not possible to include on the Trolley Tours, are featured for a select few homes, notably Brady’s Tavern and the Octagonal House. This video is important in preserving the spirit of historic preservation on the most historic island along South Carolina’s coast. We are deeply grateful to the owners who gave us permission to film these exceptional homes. Please visit the Battery Gadsden Cultural Center website (batterygadsden. com) for a preview of the Architectural Gems of Sullivan’s island and for ordering information. If you have any questions, contact us at batterygadsden@gmail.com. Our sincere thanks to all of you for your continued support and interest in Battery Gadsden Cultural Center, a 501(c )3 non-profit organization, with the mission of preserving the culture of art and history on Sullivan’s Island.