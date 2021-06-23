Arkansas groundwater report

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Division has released the 2020 Arkansas Groundwater Protection and Management Report. The report provides a summary of groundwater protection and conservation programs administered by the Natural Resources Division during 2019 and 2020. The report also includes water-level monitoring and studies of water use trends in the state. The groundwater report focuses exclusively on the Mississippi River Valley Alluvial Aquifer and the Sparta Aquifer. Aquifer-wide water level data collected during the pre-irrigation period of spring 2020 had positive average change values for both aquifers when compared with spring data from 2019 and 2015. The complete report can be viewed here.