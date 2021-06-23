Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Arkansas groundwater report

Stuttgart Daily Leader
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Division has released the 2020 Arkansas Groundwater Protection and Management Report. The report provides a summary of groundwater protection and conservation programs administered by the Natural Resources Division during 2019 and 2020. The report also includes water-level monitoring and studies of water use trends in the state. The groundwater report focuses exclusively on the Mississippi River Valley Alluvial Aquifer and the Sparta Aquifer. Aquifer-wide water level data collected during the pre-irrigation period of spring 2020 had positive average change values for both aquifers when compared with spring data from 2019 and 2015. The complete report can be viewed here.

www.stuttgartdailyleader.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Groundwater#Water Level#Natural Resources#River Valley#The Sparta Aquifer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Sha'Carri Richardson suspension prompts outrage

The suspension over a positive marijuana test of United States star sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who was set to represent the country in the 100-meter dash in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, has prompted a wave of sharp criticism over how the drug is viewed. Richardson’s positive test for marijuana was formally...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden backs major military sexual assault reform

Biden's support comes as the administration on Friday officially rolled out the findings of the Independent Review Commission, which was tasked with studying ways to eradicate what has been a pervasive issue in the military. "I strongly support Secretary Austin’s announcement that he is accepting the core recommendations put forward...