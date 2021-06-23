Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

ColourPop x Hello Kitty Island Shine Blush Review & Swatches

temptalia.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColourPop Island Shine Pressed Powder Blush ($8.00 for 0.13 oz.) is a bright, medium-dark pink with subtle, warm undertones and a mostly matte finish. The texture was somewhat powdery, though very finely-milled and smooth to the touch. It had medium, buildable pigmentation, which was more in line with how the...

www.temptalia.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blush#Hello Kitty#Colourpop Island
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Makeup
News Break
Product Reviews
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
Related
Makeuptemptalia.com

Lethal Cosmetics Chromosphere Pressed Highlighter Review & Swatches

Lethal Cosmetics Chromosphere Magnetic Pressed Highlighter ($18.00 for 0.18 oz.) is a very light peach with a pinker undertone and warmer, golden pearl that gave it a luminous glow. The texture was smooth to the touch, lightly creamy without being too firmly-pressed into the pan, so I had no trouble picking up product with a feathery brush and blending it out on my skin.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Makeup by Mario Pale Petal Soft Pop Blush Stick Review & Swatches

Makeup by Mario Pale Petal Soft Pop Blush Stick ($28.00 for 0.37 oz.) is a medium pink with warmer undertones and fine, golden pearl throughout a dewy finish. It had sheer to semi-sheer color coverage when applied to bare skin and blended out, as it was inclined to sheer out quite readily as the more emollient texture spread well on bare skin (or over foundation).
Makeuptemptalia.com

Makeup by Mario Medium Soft Sculpt Bronzer Review & Swatches

Makeup by Mario Medium Soft Sculpt Bronzer ($28.00 for 0.42 oz.) is a medium brown with moderate, warm undertones and a matte finish. The texture was soft, finely-milled, and lightly powdery in the pan, though not too messy. It had medium pigmentation in a single layer, which could be built up to full coverage with two to three layers.
Makeuptemptalia.com

MAC La-Di-Dahlia & Forget-Me-Naughty Lipsticks Reviews & Swatches

It was possible to smooth it back into place, and the issue diffused a bit as the color became more matte over time. The color wore well for five hours and felt non-drying. Tom Ford Beauty Possession (Left) (LE, ) is lighter, cooler (90% similar). MAC Forget-Me-Naughty Lipstick ($20.00 for...
Makeuptemptalia.com

Becca Hi, Angel Highlighter Review & Swatches

Becca Hi Angel Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed ($38.00 for 0.25 oz.) has a soft, warmer peachy-copper base with iridescent, blue-to-violet shifting pearl. It has a smooth, silky consistency that wasn’t powdery nor too firmly-pressed into the pan, which helped it pick up readily with a brush while blending out beautifully.
Makeuptemptalia.com

MAC Fleur Sure Extra Dimension Blush Review & Swatches

MAC Fleur Sure Extra Dimension Skinfinish ($37.00 for 0.31 oz.) is a light peach with warmer, more orange undertones and a slightly cooler, iridescent pink pearl running throughout, which gave it a cooler sheen at certain angles. It had opaque pigmentation that applied well to bare skin, as the product went on evenly and diffused with ease along the edges but did not emphasize my skin’s natural texture.
Makeuptemptalia.com

YSL Beige Tribute, Rose Dahlia, Rose Celebration Rouge Pur Couture Lipsticks Reviews & Swatches

YSL Beige Tribute (10) Rouge Pur Couture SPF15 Lipstick ($38.00 for 0.13 oz.) is a medium-dark, rosy beige with subtle, warm undertones and a cream finish. It had rich color coverage in a single layer, which applied fairly evenly to my lips. For the type of color, it applied quite well, but it was slightly more prone to settling–noticeably–into my lip lines compared to most shades in the range.
Shoppingtemptalia.com

Best of ColourPop Colour Stix

ColourPop Fave Things Matte Colour Stix ($6.00 for 0.019 oz.) is a light-medium, yellowed beige with warm undertones and a matte finish. It had opaque... ColourPop Citrus Squeeze Metallic Colour Stix ($6.00 for 0.023 oz.) is a rich, medium-dark gold with strong, warm orange undertones and a metallic... ColourPop Check...
Makeuptemptalia.com

Make Up For Ever Ignited Lava, Magnetic Brown, Inspiring Petal Rouge Artist Lipsticks Reviews & Swatches

Make Up For Ever Ignited Lava (120) Rouge Artist Lipstick (2020) ($23.00 for 0.11 oz.) is a rich, reddish-brown with warm undertones and a cream finish. The lipstick was intensely pigmented with a smooth, lightly creamy consistency that felt lightweight, thinner but not clingy, and was easy to apply for an even layer of product. It stayed on well for five hours and felt lightly moisturizing over time.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Makeup by Mario Honey Soft Glow Highlighter Review & Swatches

Makeup by Mario Honey Soft Glow Highlighter ($28.00 for 0.16 oz.) is a light-medium, yellowy gold with warm undertones and a smooth, metallic sheen. It had medium color coverage in a single layer, which could be built up to full coverage with two to three layers, and the formula was marketed as buildable.
Shoppingthekatynews.com

Hello Kitty and Friends

Just in time for summer fun, Igloo and Sanrio® released a new collection of Little Playmate coolers, soft coolers and drinkware inspired by Hello Kitty and Friends. This collection features six brand-new styles designed with custom, supercute artwork and includes the first Igloo stainless steel can tumblers and cooler bags inspired by Hello Kitty, all available today — along with Igloo’s previously released Hello Kitty Playmate collection — at igloocoolers.com/hellokitty. “We always love teaming up with Sanrio,” said […]
Makeuptemptalia.com

Melt Cosmetics Brunet Eyeshadow Palette Review & Swatches

Melt Cosmetics Brunet 8-Pan Eyeshadow Palette ($48.00 for 0.58 oz.) includes five matte eyeshadows and three shimmer eyeshadows. I had higher expectations for this, as it did have quite a few matte shades, which Melt tends to do better than their shimmers, but there was inconsistency across the board that made it an underwhelming, under-performing palette containing shades we have seen many times over (so why release something subpar?).
Makeuptemptalia.com

Kaja Neutral Moment Beauty Bento Eyeshadow Trio Review & Swatches

Kaja Neutral Moment Beauty Bento Bouncy Shimmer Eyeshadow TrioKaja Neutral Moment Beauty Bento Bouncy Shimmer Eyeshadow Trio ($21.00 for 0.09 oz.) includes three matte eyeshadows in a more velvety, less powdery formula than the brand has released previously. I was surprised to see that this one and the other one launched with it were both rather light-leaning, as Kaja has been a brand that has released most of their trios without putting in very light matte shades–this is the darker of the two. The quality was so-so; the middle shade was sheerer and more powdery, while the other two shades were better.
Beauty & Fashionthekingdominsider.com

JuJuBe x Hello Kitty

It is time to soak up the sun with the all new hello summer collection featuring Hello Kitty!. You will not want to miss out on this Super cute! Super sweet! And let’s not forget the Super Fashionable Collection! The JuJuBe x Hello Kitty collaboration is “super everything”!. With all...
Beauty & Fashiontemptalia.com

Lisa Eldridge Pink Poetry Enlivening Blush Review & Swatches

Lisa Eldridge Pink Poetry Enlivening Blush ($34.00 for 0.5 oz.) is a vivid pop of pink-coral with subtle, warm undertones and a semi-matte finish. It yielded semi-sheer to medium, buildable pigmentation depending on how much one applied; the brand recommended to use quite a small amount, which is what I did for swatches and achieved sheer, hard-to-overdo kind of coverage. I was able to build up coverage by going back over and patting on additional product (not much) where I wanted (e.g. apples).
Beauty & Fashiontemptalia.com

Lisa Eldridge Mountain Walk Enlivening Blush

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Lisa Eldridge Mountain Walk Enlivening Blush ($34.00 for 0.5 oz.) is a brighter, medium-dark berry with cool undertones and a semi-matte finish. The texture was lightweight, thin, and spreadable without being too runny or too dense. It...
Makeuptemptalia.com

MAC Lustreglass Sheer-Shine Lipstick Now Available!

Experience glamour in a glide with our revamped sheer and shiny Lipstick formula. Our original Lustre Lipstick has been upgraded to deliver the same effortlessly translucent and glossy colour in a stick you love – now with a luscious blend of good-for-lips ingredients. A creamy combination of jojoba, raspberry seed, coconut and organic extra-virgin olive oils nourishes lips, while shea butter conditions and hyaluronic acid helps moisturize. The result? Comfortable, buildable colour, a luminous, long-wearing finish and softer, smoother and more supple lips that look as good as they feel. Its ultra-lightweight, smooth-as-silk texture glides across lips with unbelievable slip to instantly elevate your look – no mirror needed. Pamper your pout with these lustrous, lust-worthy shades. Ideal for every day and luxurious in every way, Lustreglass Sheer-Shine Lipstick is sheer perfection.