ColourPop x Hello Kitty Island Shine Blush Review & Swatches

Kaja Neutral Moment Beauty Bento Bouncy Shimmer Eyeshadow TrioKaja Neutral Moment Beauty Bento Bouncy Shimmer Eyeshadow Trio ($21.00 for 0.09 oz.) includes three matte eyeshadows in a more velvety, less powdery formula than the brand has released previously. I was surprised to see that this one and the other one launched with it were both rather light-leaning, as Kaja has been a brand that has released most of their trios without putting in very light matte shades–this is the darker of the two. The quality was so-so; the middle shade was sheerer and more powdery, while the other two shades were better.