Planet Zoo: Africa Pack DLC, Update 1.6 Now Available

For any new hallowed ground handlers in our midst, Graveyard Keeper is the most inaccurate medieval cemetery management sim of all time. Your main objectives are to build and manage your own graveyard, but once you have done that why not expand into other ventures? It’s important to use all the resources you can find, though you may have to find some…inventive shortcuts to keep your overhead low. After all, this is a game about the spirit of capitalism, and doing whatever it takes to build a thriving business. It’s also a love story, and did we mention there are zombies, communist donkeys, and alcoholic talking skulls?