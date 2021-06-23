Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Planet Zoo: Africa Pack DLC, Update 1.6 Now Available

By Frank Streva
nichegamer.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrontier Developments have released the Africa Pack DLC, as well as the big 1.6 update, for their zoo management game Planet Zoo. The Africa Pack adds five new African animals: Meercats, Southern White Rhinos, Fennec Foxes, African Penguins, and Sacred Scarab Beetles. The DLC also adds over 180 new African-themed decorations and a new challenge scenario.

nichegamer.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoos#Planet Zoo#The Zoo#Beetles#Frontier Developments#Dlc#The Africa Pack#Vista Points#Scarab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Pets
Related
Animalsnintendowire.com

Cozy Grove’s massive summer update is now available, adds huggable bears

Cozy Grove, the spoopy (that’s cute and spooky) life sim from SpryFox released back in April to pretty much universal positivity. Since launch, the team at SpryFox has consistently supported this otherworldly friendship sim with patches heavily based on fan feedback, with an emphasis on quality of life improvements. The freshly-released summer update, however, is much larger in scope, with new quests, activities, decorations, music, and more added in alongside the ability to hug the in-game bears!
Video GamesGIZORAMA

Graveyard Keeper: Game of Crone DLC Available Now

For any new hallowed ground handlers in our midst, Graveyard Keeper is the most inaccurate medieval cemetery management sim of all time. Your main objectives are to build and manage your own graveyard, but once you have done that why not expand into other ventures? It’s important to use all the resources you can find, though you may have to find some…inventive shortcuts to keep your overhead low. After all, this is a game about the spirit of capitalism, and doing whatever it takes to build a thriving business. It’s also a love story, and did we mention there are zombies, communist donkeys, and alcoholic talking skulls?
Video Gamesplayer.one

Planet Zoo Update 1.6.1: Bug Fixes, Scenery Improvements, and More

Planet Zoo recently got a new update that fixed tons of bugs and made improvements to the scenery. Developers have fixed an issue where using advanced duplication for copying a scenery group would cause a bad scenery placement. Additionally, some issues related to crashes when Vista Point's target or the Vista Point itself is deleted using the undo option have been fixed.
RetailNintendo Insider

Minecraft Sonic The Hedgehog Pack Now Available

Mojang Studios and SEGA have revealed that the Sonic The Hedgehog Pack is now available on the Minecraft Marketplace. Priced at 1,340 Minecoins, the downloadable content celebrates 30 years of the blue blur and lets you dash through an infinite 3D runner which has been “filled with iconic locations, familiar foes, and the blockiest rings you’ll ever see.”
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Final DLC for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is Available Now

It’s finally here: Trunks – The Warrior of Hope, the last DLC for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, is available now for Xbox One! We spoke with Lead Producer Ryosuke Hara to discuss what players can expect from this latest drop. AL: About how much gameplay content can we expect with...
Video GamesGamespot

Minecraft Sonic DLC Is Available Now, And It's Got Some Very Square Rings

Sonic the Hedgehog isn't done celebrating his 30th anniversary just yet, as now the blue blur has raced his way into Minecraft in a new DLC. Available now via the Minecraft Marketplace, Minecraft's Sonic the Hedgehog DLC transforms the game into a 3D runner that can be played with friends, with each player competing in a race to the finish while collecting as many "rings" as possible. I say "rings" because these are not, technically speaking, rings at all, but rather incredibly angular golden squares. But hey, that's Minecraft for you.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Postal 4: No Regerts Thursday Update Now Available

Running With Scissors have announced a new update for chaotic open-world comedy first person shooter Postal 4: No Regerts. Set several years after the events of Postal 2: Paradise Lost, the Postal Dude and his dog are the only survivors of the devastated town of paradise. After his trailer home is stolen, Postal Dude heads to Edensin to find a new home, and unleash chaos.
Video GamesNintendo Insider

Monster Hunter Rise Update 3.1.0 Now Available (With Patch Notes)

Capcom has released a software update for Monster Hunter Rise, which now sees the action role-playing game on update version 3.1.0. This 0.65 GB update has introduced new Event Quests and downloadable content, as well as implementing many bug fixes to address issues that have been identified within the game.
Video GamesSiliconera

Monster Hunter Rise Paid DLC Yukata Layered Armor Now Available

New Monster Hunter Rise cosmetic items are now available as paid DLC, which incudes the yukata layered armors shown during the E3 2021 Capcom presentation. Additional cosmetic items include a festive mask, a new hairstyle, and new themed layered armor for the Palico and Palamute. Players can choose to purchase these new items individually or in a pack.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Transform Your Zoo Into an African Paradise With Planet Zoo’s Latest Expansion

Planet Zoo continues to expand, encompassing all corners of the world. Its latest DLC, Africa Pack, adds a new continent under its belt. Africa Pack joins other Planet Zoo expansions – Aquatic, Southeast Asia, Australia and South America – in ensuring the game represents as many species on Earth as possible. With Africa Pack installed, not only can you add a new selection of Africa-native animals to your zoo, you can also decorate it with over 180 pieces of gorgeously crafted new pieces of scenery. It packs in everything you need to create a true slice of African paradise.
Video Gameskeengamer.com

GreedFall: Next Gen Update, Gold Edition, and The De Vespe DLC

GreedFall is set to hit next-gen consoles with a performance upgrade on the 30th of June. Furthermore, Focus Home Interactive has announced the release of a Gold Edition along with The de Vespe Conspiracy DLC on the same day!. Some of you may remember exploring the vast open world of...
Technologythexboxhub.com

The SnowRunner TATRA Dual Pack is now available

You may not believe it, but SnowRunner is really, really good. So much so that it’s right up there with the very finest off-road driving experiences that you can get from the gaming world. If you’re one of the many who has spent time slowly navigating the treacherous lands that the SnowRunner base game delivers, then you’ll know all about the need for new vehicles and machinery – and with the latest add-on for the game, the TATRA Dual Pack, you’ll be getting just that.
Hobbiestrueachievements.com

Best price for Fishing Planet - Deluxe Starter Pack on Xbox One

Last on sale - Release date 25 Jun 2021. Skyrocket your angling progress and treat yourself to a truly deluxe fishing experience with the DELUXE STARTER PACK! We invested the time and effort to create the perfect set, that includes all the tackle and privileges of the Advanced Starter Pack, plus exclusive and more powerful Deluxe Edition goodies. The DELUXE STARTER PACK features SEVEN powerful Deluxe Edition rod and reel combos, along with superb Deluxe Edition fishing apparel - an all round basic set of superb equipment to cover all your progressive fishing needs! You also get Pond Passes to 10 FISHING DESTINATIONS, including the states of Missouri, New York, Colorado, North Carolina, Oregon, Florida, Canadian province of Alberta, as well as Czech, Netherlands and Italy! Yep, you get instant 14 DAYS of access to all these locations along with the corresponding Advanced Fishing Licenses!