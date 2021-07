I watched a video today from a YouTuber I follow who primarily focuses on social justice content and pop culture. I can’t lie, most of the time he doesn’t know what he is talking about, which is why he should stick to pop culture. He acts like he’s such a devout activist that it makes me cringe to no end. I’m not saying that he’s always disingenuous. He keeps acting like he’s such a deep activist when in reality he’s pretty surface-level — and that’s okay.