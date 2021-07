When you think of Bantu knots, you probably picture those cute twisted buns that sit along the top of your head, right? Well, as pretty as the traditional style is, you’re about to meet a fresh take that’ll have you rushing to book a salon appointment (or prepping to do it yourself, if you’re confident in your skills 👀). During this installment of The Braid Up, hairstylist Kamary Mingo creates six stitch braids that transition down into a row of Bantu knots. I mean, stitch braids are already such a look on their own—but to combine them with a handful of adorable lil knots? Yeah, I’m fully obsessed.