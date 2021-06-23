Cancel
Gardening

The beauty and science of growing bonsai

By Stan Horaczek
Popular Science
Popular Science
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story originally appeared in the Calm issue of Popular Science. Current subscribers can access the whole digital edition here, or click here to subscribe. Walk the path at the Crespi Bonsai Museum in Milan, and you’ll come upon a tree that has thrived for more than 1,000 years. This 10-foot millennial, flanked by manicured plants that have also lived for centuries, soaks up the Italian sun beneath a glass pagoda while expert groomers tend to its needs. Long-time bonsai practitioners like them can find the process more relaxing than fussy, and home versions of the specimens offer beginners a simple, satisfying route to chill.

Popular Science

Popular Science

Awe-inspiring science, tech, and DIY. 146 years strong.

