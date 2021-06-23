Cancel
Notice of Public Hearing & Public Comment Period Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) & HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) Amendments to 2020 Action Plan, 2019 Action Plan & Citizen Participation Plan

The City of Fargo is considering amendments to Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) activities within the 2019 and 2020 Action Plans, as well as the City’s Citizen Participation Plan.

All citizens are welcome to submit comments at any time during the public comment period or at the public hearing. The public comment period runs from June 24 through July 26, 2021, with a public hearing and final consideration scheduled at the July 26 City Commission meeting. A recommendation regarding these actions will be forwarded to HUD for their consideration and approval.

For more information, view the full public notice published in The Forum newspaper on June 23, 2021. For translation services on the public notice, draft plan and/or proposed amendments, contact City of Fargo at 701.241.1474.

Communications will be received during the public comment period through July 26, 2021 and should be directed to either The Department of Planning & Development or by calling 701.476.4144.

Community Policy
Fargo is a city in and the county seat of Cass County, North Dakota, United States. Being the most populous city in the state, it accounts for nearly 17% of the state population.

#Cdbg#Hud#Action Plans#City Commission#The Forum
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
