Boston, MA

Alden & Harlow’s Greg Bergeron is Back Behind the Bar

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome things are tried and true; some things have never been done before. But one thing is certain: There is nothing, *nothing*, on Alden & Harlow’s menu that’s ‘been-done-before,’ yet somehow, everything has become tried-and-true (in a good way). It’s a recipe for success that not many other Boston area restaurants have figured out, which is precisely what makes this one so unique. And at the helm of the bar program is Greg Bergeron, who works mainly at Alden & Harlow, but designs the bar programs for its sister restaurants, The Longfellow Bar and Waypoint. This past year has been a difficult year for the restaurant industry, but it’s bringing out creativity and pushing Alden & Harlow’s bar program in a new direction. Find out from the bar-master himself where his inspiration comes from and how he incorporates the classics without losing sight of what’s absolutely new.

