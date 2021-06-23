'I would enjoy him in Louisville while you can': Hunter Greene making Triple-A home debut

The Chicago Cubs will play the last game of their three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds in Great American Ball Park Cincinnati, OH, on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at 1:10 PM (EDT). On Friday, the Cubs were defeated 2-1 by Cincinnati in the first match of the series, dropping their record to 42-40. Chicago is rapidly losing ground in the National League Central, behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers by seven and a half games. The Cubs dropped seven of their previous ten games.