July 1st is marked with many changes around the NCAA, and the day also marks the return of 10 full-time members for the Summit League. As of today, the University of St. Thomas is officially a member of the Summit League. The Tommies are the first team in NCAA history to ever transition from Division III to Division I. The Summit League extended the invitation to St. Thomas back in October of 2019, and the NCAA approved the move for St. Thomas to go to Division I last July.