Are You Irritated by Most Sunscreens? We Asked Dermatologists to Share Their Tips for Finding a Gentle Formula

Having highly reactive skin can be a struggle throughout the year, but it often becomes more challenging during the summer, when we become that much more diligent about slathering on SPF (which should be a year round endeavor!). After all, many sunscreens are chock-full of ingredients that can trigger redness, itching, stinging, and, in some cases, full-blown dermatitis. With this in mind (and with the warm-weather season officially upon us), we chatted with a few dermatologists about everything there is to know about gentle sunscreen options, especially for those who often struggle with finding a formula that works for them.