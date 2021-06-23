Cancel
Bethlehem, PA

DEVELOPING: Police Probe Bethlehem Shooting

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 10 days ago
Intersection of Center Street and E. Broad Street in Bethlehem Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police in Bethlehem were investigating multiple reports of a shooting Wednesday morning.

Initial reports state the victim was shot in the arm in front of 7-Eleven on E. Broad Street around 7 a.m.

The suspect then fled in a Silver Honda in an unknown direction, according to the initial and unconfirmed report.

Bethlehem Police confirmed their presence around Center and E. Broad Streets.

Residents were asked to avoid the area during the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

