Essential Cargo: Explorations in Hand-Built Ceramic

Everyday objects become things of beauty in the hands of these independent ceramic artists and small-business owners from across the West. An avid home cook, Heligman started expanding her Austin, Texas-based ceramics line by creating pieces that were missing in her own kitchen. “I needed dishware, so I started making plates,” she says. “I needed mugs, so I made mugs. It really just evolved organically that way.” But in Heligman’s view, her pottery isn’t just about utility. It’s about crafting future heirlooms. “In most archaeological digs, the first thing they find where they know humans have been, other than working tools, is ceramic shards,” she says. “So it’s this idea that I’m making something that is basically going to end up being a piece of history.” As someone whose happiest memories involve watching her mother and grandmother cook together, Heligman strives to make untrendy kitchen goods that will be happily accepted from generation to generation. To that end, she leans toward simple styles and earth-toned glazes. “I want to make something that isn’t going to be just thrown away or given to a thrift shop in a couple of years,” she says. “I want it to be timeless.” settleceramics.com.