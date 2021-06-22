Fargo Police Wildlife Management Public Hearing June 22
The Fargo Police Department held a public hearing regarding the Wildlife Management Program on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 4 p.m. in the City Commission Chambers, 225 4 St. N. During this meeting Interim Captain Chris Helmick discussed the department's concerns regarding the safety of the program if continued and impacted police resources. Members of the community were allowed to provide their feedback regarding safety concerns and suggest alternatives for the management of the program.