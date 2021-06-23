New York's economy is America's worst

Odd-numbered years in a majority of our 50 states mean municipal elections. Some of these cities, because of their size and relative importance to the rest of the nation, are considered bellwethers. New York City is one of these. Some interesting bells are ringing in NYC after the top three finishers in a field of 15 Democrats are each standing on more centrist and moderate platform planks and ground. The current leader, by nearly 10 percentage points, is former New York City Police captain and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams. Adams is Black, and after 22 years as one of New York's finest, he was the first candidate in the field to acknowledge that the city was facing a crime wave and that New Yorkers deserved to feel safe in their own homes, neighborhoods and streets.