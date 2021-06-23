Cancel
Internet

Understanding home broadband and how it supports video conferencing

ZDNet
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're working from home or managing a child who is attending school virtually, you're probably using Zoom and/or other video conferencing platforms. In this article, we're going to look at how you can maximize your network performance for multiple Zoom streams. As far back as 2019, Internet service providers...

www.zdnet.com
Technology
Internet
Computers
Youtube
Netflix
Computersarxiv.org

How Well do Feature Visualizations Support Causal Understanding of CNN Activations?

Roland S. Zimmermann, Judy Borowski, Robert Geirhos, Matthias Bethge, Thomas S. A. Wallis, Wieland Brendel. One widely used approach towards understanding the inner workings of deep convolutional neural networks is to visualize unit responses via activation maximization. Feature visualizations via activation maximization are thought to provide humans with precise information about the image features that cause a unit to be activated. If this is indeed true, these synthetic images should enable humans to predict the effect of an intervention, such as whether occluding a certain patch of the image (say, a dog's head) changes a unit's activation. Here, we test this hypothesis by asking humans to predict which of two square occlusions causes a larger change to a unit's activation. Both a large-scale crowdsourced experiment and measurements with experts show that on average, the extremely activating feature visualizations by Olah et al. (2017) indeed help humans on this task ($67 \pm 4\%$ accuracy; baseline performance without any visualizations is $60 \pm 3\%$). However, they do not provide any significant advantage over other visualizations (such as e.g. dataset samples), which yield similar performance ($66 \pm 3\%$ to $67 \pm 3\%$ accuracy). Taken together, we propose an objective psychophysical task to quantify the benefit of unit-level interpretability methods for humans, and find no evidence that feature visualizations provide humans with better "causal understanding" than simple alternative visualizations.
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

Nvidia unveils the next generation of video conferencing

GPU manufacturer Nvidia has released a demo for a new AI system that can create a video conferencing feed from a single still image. Announced in December 2020, Vid2Vid Cameo is a deep learning model built on a dataset of 180,000 videos. It uses generative adversarial networks (GANs) to animate 2D images using live video input and can also reorient the video subject so the person appears to be speaking directly into the camera.
Technologymartechseries.com

RingCentral Video Wins “Overall Video Conferencing Solution of the Year” from RemoteTech Breakthrough 2021 Awards

RingCentral, Inc., a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, announced that RingCentral Video® has been selected as the winner of the “Overall Video Conferencing Solution of the Year” award in the 2021 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards. RemoteTech Breakthrough is a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies and products empowering remote work and distributed teams globally. Their awards program this year attracted more than 1,600 nominations from over 15 countries worldwide.
Computersxda-developers

New Opera 77 update adds support for popout video conferencing and pinboards

The most widely used desktop browser is Google Chrome, and it has been for a while, followed by Microsoft Edge. But there are plenty of third-party options for you to check out, one of which is Opera. Opera used to be arguably one of the worst options in terms of speed and features compared to its competition, but since it was rebased to the Chromium engine just like other browsers, it got a lot better. And it keeps being constantly updated with new features. A new update to Opera 77, the latest major version of the browser, adds several new features, including popout video conferencing and what Opera calls “pinboards.”
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

StrikeForce Technologies Launches Version 2.1 Of Its Secure Video Conferencing Solution With 5-Layers Of Meeting Protection For Businesses Of All Sizes

EDISON, N.J., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: SFOR), a cyber security company that provides next-gen cyber, privacy and data protection solutions for business and home users, launches v2.1 for secure video conferencing. The updated v2.1 combines the reliability and scalability of secure SafeVchat Meetings into one comprehensive solution, meeting the needs of users who now have more concerns than ever over privacy, data accessibility, and the threat of hacks and cyber-attacks.
San Mateo, CAtechwire.net

IT Chief Adapts 3-2-1 Cybersecurity Rule to Video Conferencing

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. San Mateo’s IT chief suggests careful preparation and redundant backups as the best way to avoid a tech fiasco when presenting. Peter Owen, the...
TechnologyAdvanced Television

Study: UK homes favour broadband reliability over speed

While 66 per cent of households believe network operators have coped well during the COVID-19 pandemic, the second chapter of EY study, Decoding the digital home, reveals a disconnect between what connectivity providers offer and what customers need. Fifty-eight per cent of UK households believe broadband reliability is more important than speed – the latter typically cited by providers as a service differentiator – and nearly half (47 per cent) don’t think upgrading to higher-speed packages is worth the cost. Meanwhile, 29 per cent say they don’t understand what broadband speed means in practice.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Understanding Multicollinearity and How to Detect it in Python

What it is, Where it comes from, Why it’s bad, and How to deal with it. Over the next few articles, I want to write about some really powerful topics related to regression analysis. For the longest time, I didn’t think there was much to linear regression — I simply thought it was the simplest machine learning model that was nothing more than a line of best fit.
Electronicscgmagonline.com

Dell Aims to Redefine Video Conferencing With UltraSharp Webcam

Video conferencing is expected to remain a prevalent component in how businesses operate, and Dell is offering a brand new 4K webcam to redefine the experience. The new Dell UltraSharp Webcam (WB7022), on sale today, has been engineered from the ground up to provide superb quality video for professionals—from executives to Twitch streamers and anyone else who’s found themselves in front of a webcam a lot more in the past year. This revolution starts with a sleek, cylindrical, all-aluminum body, designed to minimize front-of-screen distractions.
Softwarearxiv.org

Do Not Deceive Your Employer with a Virtual Background: A Video Conferencing Manipulation-Detection System

The last-generation video conferencing software allows users to utilize a virtual background to conceal their personal environment due to privacy concerns, especially in official meetings with other employers. On the other hand, users maybe want to fool people in the meeting by considering the virtual background to conceal where they are. In this case, developing tools to understand the virtual background utilize for fooling people in meeting plays an important role. Besides, such detectors must prove robust against different kinds of attacks since a malicious user can fool the detector by applying a set of adversarial editing steps on the video to conceal any revealing footprint. In this paper, we study the feasibility of an efficient tool to detect whether a videoconferencing user background is real. In particular, we provide the first tool which computes pixel co-occurrences matrices and uses them to search for inconsistencies among spectral and spatial bands. Our experiments confirm that cross co-occurrences matrices improve the robustness of the detector against different kinds of attacks. This work's performance is especially noteworthy with regard to color SPAM features. Moreover, the performance especially is significant with regard to robustness versus post-processing, like geometric transformations, filtering, contrast enhancement, and JPEG compression with different quality factors.
TechnologyLas Vegas Herald

Video Conferencing Equipment Market to See Huge Growth by Polycom, Vidyo, Microsoft, Orange Business Services

The latest study released on the Global Video Conferencing Equipment Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Video Conferencing Equipment market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Cell PhonesRegister Citizen

Crewdle Peer-to-Peer Video Conferencing Provider Achieves Carbon Neutral Certification

MONTREAL (PRWEB) June 28, 2021. Crewdle, a technology start-up that leverages peer-to-peer (P2P) technology for high quality video conferencing, today announced it obtained a carbon neutral certification from Planetair.ca, a Canadian non-profit leader in the fight against climate change. The company's unique peer-to-peer technology consumes minimal energy, leaving a small environmental footprint–where server-based providers trend much higher. With a commitment to making a difference through reduced carbon emissions, the Crewdle founders and its team invested in Gold Standard carbon-credits, leading to the Planetair certification.
Small Businessblandinonbroadband.org

How much broadband is enough? Depends on who is asking.

AT&T says fiber Internet is a “superior” technology that is built for today and the future because of its ability to deliver symmetrical upload and download speeds of 1Gbps and higher. AT&T also says that “there is no compelling evidence” to support the deployment of fiber across the US and that rural people should be satisfied with nonfiber Internet access that provides only 10Mbps upload speeds.
TechnologyPhone Arena

Zoom on its way to revolutionizing video conferencing yet again

Zoom has proved itself to be one of the top video conferencing apps, especially in the last two years. It revolutionized the process of getting into an online meeting by making it as simple and frictionless as possible. Now, the company has invested in a technology that could change the game in online communication.
ComputersSDTimes.com

AIOps enables 5-star multi-cloud apps

Every company is going digital today and user experience is everything. However, deployment of dynamic, hybrid cloud infrastructure and the explosion of connected devices creates a lot of challenges in monitoring performance of digital services. Therefore, organizations are still struggling to build end-to-end pipelines that help ensure their applications and the business remain available, reliable and resilient.
TechnologyHEXUS.net

NETGEAR further extends WiFi 6 leadership

the leading provider of networking products that power businesses both large and small, today announced the availability of the fourth member in its Insight Managed WiFi 6 Access Points, the Insight™ Managed WiFi 6 AX6000 Tri-band Multi-gig Access Point (WAX630), designed to provide the ultimate WiFi performance for small and medium businesses.
Technologyaithority.com

Cisco And Inteliquent Integrate High Quality Cloud Calling

Cloud Connected PSTN Now Available for Webex Calling. Inteliquent, the largest independent voice communications service provider in the United States, announced today the general availability to offer Cloud Connected PSTN service for Webex Calling. With this calling integration, Webex Calling users can now select Inteliquent as their voice provider of phone numbers, toll-free numbers, local and long distance services as well as enhanced 911.
TechnologyZDNet

Survey: Low-code and no-code platform usage increases

Low-code and no-code (LCNC) platforms offer the promise of solving business problems and expediting digital transformation initiatives. And organizations both large and small can't seem to get enough of them. TechRepublic Premium surveyed 414 respondents across a range of disciplines, company sizes, industry verticals, and job functions to find out...