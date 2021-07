Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is an invaluable fuel in emerging economies to fulfil their surging energy requirements. In 2019, there was a 13% increase in the global trade of LNG compared to the previous year. The LNG infrastructure comprises the entire value chain from production to consumption. Large LNG terminals are built to cater to the requirements of demand and supply centres. LNG can be transported via ships and terminals to locations unconnected to pipelines. Ships are the most economical and convenient option for LNG transportation between liquification and regasification plants.