Nassau County, NY

Suspect puts box cutter to pharmacy worker's neck, demands pain pills: Cops

By Kathy Carvajal
fox5ny.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - Nassau County Police arrested a man who they say threatened a pharmacy worker with a box cutter after demanding prescription pills. According to cops, Patrick Devine, 33, went into the Keezac Pharmacy on Bedford Avenue in Bellmore on Tuesday at 4:40 p.m. and threatened a female worker with the box cutter. She managed to escape with a cut to her hand. A store manager complied with an unknown amount of medication and Devine fled the scene, said police.

www.fox5ny.com
