Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, AL

Don’t sleep on Rickie Weeks’ HBCU baseball career: He’s one of the greatest college players of all time

By Branson Wright
theundefeated.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe inaugural HBCU Baseball All-Star Game at Regions Field in Birmingham, Alabama, fulfilled its purpose for Alexander Wyche, founder of Minority Baseball Prospects. The recent game was held to provide some of the top stars at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) with the platform to showcase their talent in front of dozens of Major League Baseball scouts and give them the opportunity to learn from some of the best in the game.

theundefeated.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama College Sports
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Birmingham, AL
College Sports
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
City
Birmingham, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball America#College Baseball#Baseball Player#Hbcu#Hbcu Baseball#Major League Baseball#Southern University#Jackson State#Cincinnati Reds#Swac Coach#Team Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden on Richardson's sprinting suspension: 'the rules are the rules'

CENTRAL LAKE, Mich. July 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden weighed in on the suspension of sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson over marijuana use, saying Saturday "the rules are the rules." The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) confirmed Richardson's suspension on Friday after the sprinter known for brightly-colored hair and record-breaking speed...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden backs major military sexual assault reform

Biden's support comes as the administration on Friday officially rolled out the findings of the Independent Review Commission, which was tasked with studying ways to eradicate what has been a pervasive issue in the military. "I strongly support Secretary Austin’s announcement that he is accepting the core recommendations put forward...
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Vatican judge charges cardinal, nine others with financial crimes

Ten people, including the Vatican's cardinal formerly in charge of naming saints, have been accused of financial crimes in connection with a sweeping probe approved by Pope Francis . The president of Vatican City State’s Tribunal, Giuseppe Pignatone, ordered the indictments of Cardinal Angelo Becciu and nine others, the Holy...