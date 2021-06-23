Tips and tricks

When the human world and the animal kingdom cross paths, it isn’t always the smoothest of relationships. Sure, there are domesticated pets like cats and dogs which receive royal treatment from people in the form of the healthiest dog food and comfortable beds. But there are also pests, like wasps and rats, which are met with rodent traps and other methods of disposal. It’s safe to say the relationship isn’t as cordial. Then there are those animals in between which are welcomed by some, simply tolerated by others and occasionally built their own custom dining tables in the backyard. We’re of course talking about the viral quarantine trend of squirrel picnic tables.