Todd Rundgren, Belinda Carlisle Speculated To Skip Rock Hall Ceremony

By ebanas
wcsx.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is about four months away, but there’s already speculation two notable figures won’t be in attendance. Future Rock Legends noted via their Twitter account that Todd Rundgren and Go-Go’s singer Belinda Carlisle appear to be skipping out on the ceremony after announcing tour dates that would be in direct conflict. For Rundgren, they note, “Todd Rundgren has announced a show in Cincinnati the night he is getting inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, effectively signaling he is opting out of the festivities in Cleveland on October 30th.”

wcsx.com
