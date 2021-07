Of all the rooms in a fine Hamptons home, or any home, really, a kitchen requires the most forethought. The space has to meet each homeowner’s unique set of needs and desires, and without expert advice and guidance, best-laid plans are almost sure to go awry. Experienced luxury kitchen designer Bob Bakes of Bakes & Kropp, which has New York City and Long Island showrooms, including one on Noyac Road in Sag Harbor, offers his tips for merging form and function to create a kitchen that will satisfy even the most discerning homeowner.