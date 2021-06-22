Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Rap1 controls the body's sugar levels from the brain

Science Daily
 16 days ago

Managing type 2 diabetes typically involves losing weight, exercise and medication, but new research by Dr. Makoto Fukuda and colleagues at Baylor College of Medicine and other institutions suggests that there may be other ways to control the condition through the brain. The researchers have discovered a mechanism in a small area of the brain that regulates whole-body glucose balance without affecting body weight, which suggests the possibility that modulating the mechanism might help keep blood sugar levels in a healthy range.

www.sciencedaily.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Sugar#Lose Weight#Losing Weight#Vmh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Now

Finding genes that control body weight

You are currently viewing the summary. Obesity is a common disorder with major adverse effects on morbidity and mortality. Genetic factors play an important role in determining the extent to which people acquire energy and store it as fat, which has implications for the risk of developing obesity. Studies in patients with severe early-onset obesity have identified mutations in >20 genes that have a large effect on body mass index (BMI) (1), whereas genome-wide association studies (GWASs) in large populations have identified hundreds of common variants with more-subtle effects (2). On page 73 of this issue, Akbari et al. (3) report rare genetic variants influencing BMI identified through whole-exome sequencing of >600,000 people from the United Kingdom, the United States, and Mexico. The authors identified genes in which rare nonsynonymous variants were associated with either higher or lower BMI, bringing insight to the genetics underlying human adiposity.
Public HealthPosted by
ScienceAlert

Brain Inflammation From COVID-19 Looks Eerily Similar to That From Alzheimer's

The SARS-CoV-2 virus doesn't just cause enduring damage to the lungs and the heart. A large number of patients who contract COVID-19 also report long-lasting neurological issues, including brain fog, memory loss, difficulty concentrating, hallucinations, headaches, and loss of smell or taste.  More than a year into the pandemic, scientists are still trying to figure out why. While some initial autopsies have found small signs of the virus within our brains, other autopsies have turned up nothing of significance. Even if the SARS-CoV-2 virus doesn't directly infiltrate our noggins, or does so rarely, some scientists think its presence in the body can still...
ScienceNewswise

The Brain's Wiring Technicians

Newswise — From the bark of a puppy to the patter of rain against the window, our brains receive countless signals every second. Most of the time, we tune out inconsequential cues—the buzz of a fly, the soft rustle of leaves in the tree—and pay attention to important ones—the sound of a car horn, a bang on the door. This allows us to function, navigate and, indeed, survive in the world around us.
Medical Sciencewvxu.org

A Replacement Therapy May Be Able To Rescue The Brain From Alzheimer's

A protein replacement therapy may rescue the brain from Alzheimer's, so says a UC researcher whose new study was published Monday. Professor of Neurology Alberto Espay is frustrated the FDA recently approved a drug he says is based on a faulty theory. He says the problem isn't clumps of plaque but missing liquid protein. He says this protein is needed in its original, soluble form to keep the brain healthy.
Diseases & Treatmentsdailyhealthpost.com

Top 10 Foods That Reverse Fatty Liver Disease

Today, we’re going to talk about the top 10 foods that reverse fatty liver disease. Fatty liver is one of the most widespread diseases in the world, affecting 25% of people globally, including children. Yet, most of us know surprisingly little about it. So, what is fatty liver disease, or...
ScienceScience Daily

Key processes in early brain development revealed

The neocortex is a layered structure of the brain in which neurons are arranged parallel to each other. This organization is critical for healthy brain function. A team of researchers from Charité -- Universitätsmedizin Berlin have uncovered two key processes that direct this organization. Reporting in Science Advances, the researchers identify one crucial factor which ensures the timely movement of neurons into their destined layer and, subsequently, their final parallel orientation within this space.
Winston-salem, NCScience Daily

Could ketogenic diet be helpful with brain cancer?

A modified ketogenic diet may be worth exploring for people with brain tumors, according to a new study published in the July 7, 2021, online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. The diet is high in fat and low in carbohydrates. The small study...
Diseases & TreatmentsKnowridge Science Report

Adult ADHD linked to many health problems, study finds

In a new study from Karolinska Institutet, researchers found adults with ADHD are at higher risk of a wide range of physical conditions, including nervous system, respiratory, musculoskeletal, and metabolic diseases. ADHD is a common neuropsychiatric disorder characterized by inattention, impulsiveness and hyperactivity, and commonly treated with stimulant therapy (methylphenidates...
Diseases & Treatmentssixtyandme.com

Osteoporosis: 3 Natural Ways for Better Bone Health

When I received the results of my recent bone scan it wasn’t good news. I’ve always been physically active, but I am slightly built, a major risk factor for osteoporosis. While drugs are effective for some, side effects are severe for others. At 65 years young, the researcher in me immediately started searching for some natural alternatives to pharmaceuticals.
ScienceNeuroscience News

Light Therapy Treats Depression in Mice Model

Summary: Light therapy activates the circadian rhythm associated Per1 gene in the lateral habenula, a brain area associated with mood regulation. Light therapy can help improve the mood of people with seasonal affective disorder (SAD) during short winter days, but exactly how this therapy works is not well understood. A...
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

Genetic analysis reveals causal association between thyroid function and serum lipid metabolism

Thyroid hormones are amino acid-based molecules produced by the thyroid gland. Involved in direct or indirect regulation of key metabolic pathways, these molecules play critical roles in the development and normal functioning of the body. The mechanism of how thyroid hormones exert their effect on each other as well as on other metabolic pathways is complex, but a two-way feedback loop is central to their biological activity. Dysregulation of the feedback loop that controls their production affects other biochemical pathways, causing various ailments including those related to the cardiovascular system, liver function, or bone development.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

Treatments targeting the liver could treat type 2 diabetes

Researchers have investigated the link between fatty liver disease and key markers of type 2 diabetes in mice. The results suggest that reducing production of the neurotransmitter GABA in the liver could normalize blood glucose levels, decrease appetite, and lead to weight loss. The researchers say that the treatment pathway...

Comments / 0

Community Policy