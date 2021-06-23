Cancel
Texarkana, TX

UA Hope-Texarkana to Offer Truck Driver Training Academy

By Press Release
txktoday.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana along with three other community colleges in Arkansas (UA Cossatot, UA Rich Mountain, and ASU Three Rivers), have partnered together to create the Arkansas Trucking Academy (ArkTA) Consortium. The ArkTA program received a $720,000 grant to start operations and begin training students to obtain a commercial driving license. The memorandum of understanding will cover two years from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2023.

txktoday.com
