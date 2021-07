Colorado weather...give it 5 minutes and it will change. Give it 30 minutes and you could very well get all four seasons in one big bundle. Since moving here, I've actually enjoyed the weather here and even some of the craziest days, whether it was snowstorms, thunderstorms, bitter cold, hail...you name it, I've seen it in my almost one year here now. It's crazy but I wouldn't change it for the world because I love Colorado and all of its beauty.