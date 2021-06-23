All You Can Eat Popcorn at AMC Theaters in Arizona

In celebration of Cinema Week, guests at any AMC Theaters location nationwide can enjoy All You Can Eat Popcorn. A true dream come true for avid moviegoers and popcorn lovers!. AMC guests can purchase any size popcorn between June 22 through June 30 and enjoy all you can eat popcorn throughout their stay. The promotion is available for all AMC theatres across the country, including any of our 11 locations throughout the valley.