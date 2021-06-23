Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Comfort Keepers® Partners with Acclaimed Gerontologist Alexis Abramson, PhD

By Comfort Keepers
franchising.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo Help Seniors and their Families Find Joy, Purpose and Peace of Mind in Today's Changing Times. Partnership Provides Essential Tips and Guidance at a Time When "The Sandwich Generation" are Seeking Caregiving Solutions for their Aging Parents and Loved Ones. "We are delighted to partner with Alexis Abramson, PhD...

www.franchising.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boomers#Home Care#Stress#Sandwich Generation#Mass Mutual
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
SocietyMarietta Times

Comfort Keepers commemorates 3rd Annual Day of Joy

After a year like no other, Americans gained a new perspective when it comes to attaining joy in their lives. Comfort Keepers, a market-leading provider of uplifting home care for seniors and adults who need assistance, will celebrate its third annual National Day of Joy on June 30, 2021. Comfort Keepers founded this national holiday, which occurs each year on the last Wednesday of June, to emphasize the importance of finding joy no matter their age to boost their overall physical, mental and emotional health.
MusicPosted by
9&10 News

It’s National Day Of Joy! Celebrate With The Comfort Keepers!

Today is all about spreading joy and emphasizing the important of happiness, no matter what age you are! June 30th is dubbed National Joy Day!. The Comfort Keepers of Northwest Michigan are doing their part to make people smile in the community. They provide uplifting home care for seniors and adults who need assistance.
Entertainmentfranchising.com

Franchise Theatre School Congratulates Scholarship Winners

Over the last few months, all of the part-time franchises in the Razzamataz Theatre School network have worked alongside the prestigious newspaper for the performing arts industry The Stage. Together, they have created an exciting scholarship opportunity for children and young people across the UK. The network are offering thousands of pounds worth of free tuition, something which means a great deal to many families trying to support their kids.
Economyfranchising.com

Snap Fitness Honors Franchisees & Employees with Outstanding Achievement Awards

U.S. and Canada club owners and employees honored at annual conference. The awards celebrate successful franchisees that show out-of-the-box thinking, innovative approaches to business and marketing, and provide stellar support to members and fellow franchisees. The coveted award finalists are nominated by company leadership and franchise business coaches in the U.S. and Canada; it then goes to a vote among peers. Depending on the category, winners receive an Apple watch, a Theragun precision massager or a stipend to put toward club improvements or equipment.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Phoenix Business Journal

University of Phoenix Expands Online Learning & Career Support Offerings

University of Phoenix is a pioneer in online education. For decades before, and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the University has helped empower thousands of professionals to realize their education and career goals studying remotely. The University recently achieved the 2021 UPCEA Excellence in Online Leadership designation, a validation of the University’s ongoing dedication to innovation in virtual learning. Featuring more than 100 online programs strategically aligned with over 300 occupations, University of Phoenix is committed to supporting professionals in achieving their career goals. In addition to degree programs, University of Phoenix recently launched a selection of Professional Development Courses, allowing individuals to improve their skills in high-demand career sectors. These programs specifically support professionals in the digital marketing, IT services, non-clinical healthcare and education industries. Programs are accessible via the University’s online learning portal. Students can also benefit from Career Services for Life™, which includes a number of career-support services including a team of career coaches who can help students and alumni build a personalized career plan to support their long-term aspirations. University of Phoenix is a decades-long provider of online educational programs, many of which have received programmatic accreditation. University of Phoenix is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (http://hlcommission.org). While degree programs are mostly delivered online, at this time, the main University of Phoenix campus located on South Riverpoint Parkway in Phoenix provides in-person classroom and lab space for practicums, residencies and other in-person aspects of online degree programs.
Sciencegentside.co.uk

People Become Smellier As They Age, Science Says

According to a study published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, older people emit a smell that is characteristic of their old age, colloquially referred to as 'old person smell.'. An odour that is particular to older people. Though not the nicest thing to say about old folks, there is...
Economyendeavorbusinessmedia.com

Marketing Insights Webinar: The Future of B2B Research

Endeavor Business Media is dedicated to helping marketers creating meaningful connections that move business forward. Our latest Marketing Insights Webinar focuses on The Future of B2B Research & Insights. REGISTER NOW. Description:. While B2B marketing research has always relied on “block-and-tackle” research methods for generating business insights and thought-leader content,...
BusinessHouston Chronicle

CEIPAL Names Spring Sanchez Director of Digital Marketing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (PRWEB) July 06, 2021. CEIPAL, an industry-leading talent management platform, today named Spring Sanchez as the company’s Director of Digital Marketing. Reporting directly to CEIPAL’s Chief Marketing Officer, Peter Velikin, Sanchez will play a critical role in driving new business development by establishing, managing and executing a cohesive lead-generation program in support of the company’s digital marketing efforts. Sanchez is excited to leverage her extensive experience with digital campaigns to strengthen CEIPAL’s marketing strategy and to position the company as the top-rated provider of AI-driven talent solutions in the world.
Nashville, TNnashvillemedicalnews.com

Nashville Health Care Council's Leadership Health Care Initiative Announces Board of Directors

Leadership Health Care (LHC), an initiative of the Nashville Health Care Council, announces the appointment of its 2021-2022 board of directors, effective as of July 1, 2021. Andrea Cleeton, vice president, operations improvement, LifePoint Health, has been named board chair, and, Drake Jarman, regional vice president, CarePayment, will serve as board vice chair.
Radnor Township, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Lincoln Financial Group Names Elena French Head of Corporate Marketing, Communications and Brand

RADNOR, PA — Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced that Elena French, senior vice president, has been named head of Corporate Marketing, Communications and Brand. In her new role, French leads the company’s corporate advertising, brand, consumer insights, communications, social media and sponsorships initiatives. She reports to Jamie Ohl, executive vice president, president, Workplace Solutions, head of Operations and Brand.
BusinessCPA Trendlines

How CPA Firms Are Managed

BONUS: 25 best practices of the most successful firms. There are two kinds of CPA firms. The first kind of firm argues that there is not much that needs to be managed at a CPA firm. These cynics might say: “Come on. Running a CPA firm isn’t rocket science. You hang out your shingle. You get clients. You hire staff. You do the work. Bill and collect. What needs to be managed?”
Businessprweek.com

Lincoln Financial promotes Elena French

RADNOR, PA: Lincoln Financial Group has promoted Elena French to SVP of corporate marketing, communications and brands. Based at the insurance and investment management company's headquarters in Radnor, Pennsylvania, she is reporting to Jamie Ohl, EVP and president of workplace solutions and head of operations and brand. French joined Lincoln...
Bowie, MDfranchising.com

Slimthusiasts Rejoice: Breakthrough Better-Chicken Brand Now in Bowie

Slim Chickens Held Opening in Bowie, Maryland on June 28. The better-chicken brand has opened more than 130 locations across the United States, Kuwait and the United Kingdom, and is known for its passionate group of followers in the markets in which it operates. With more than 600 locations in development, the brand’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.
Jobsam-online.com

Service Advisor

Our client, an established local dealer group, requires a Customer Service Advisor for their franchised dealership's busy Service department. You will need to be enthusiastic and have the confidence to deliver the very best in customer care 100% of the time. The ability to prioritise, co-ordinate and work on your own initiative is essential, as are accurate keyboard skills and a good telephone manner. The ideal candidate will have previous experience in a similar role within the motor trade, be computer literate and have good communication skills. A rewarding package is on offer with this vacancy.
Jobsam-online.com

Senior Car Sales Executive

An exciting position has become available for a full-time Senior Sales Executive working at a prestige car showroom in Chesham. The right candidate has the possibility to progress to Sales Manager. The successful candidate will earn £35,000 - £75,000 a year, depending on experience and sales performance. The position will...
EconomyInvestorPlace

The Widening Wealth Gap

We begin this Sunday Digest with a quick notice…. Our offices will be closed tomorrow in honor of Independence Day. On that note, “Happy 4th” to you and yours!. Given the market holiday, we’ll be taking the day off here in the Digest. We’ll pick back up on Tuesday. If...
Durango, CODurango Herald

Comfort Keepers of Durango serves veterans

From companionship to personal care, Comfort Keepers of Durango’s team of caregivers are available to serve veterans with respect and dignity. Comfort Keepers’ mission is to support veterans’ goals of remaining in their home, wherever that may be. Safety is a high priority and staff members are carefully screened daily and tested weekly for COVID-19, as well as receive ongoing infection control, education and support.
Atlanta, GAspelman.edu

Alexis Peterson Forges A Path of Success in the Healthcare Industry

After graduating from Spelman College last May, Alexis Peterson, C'2020, moved to Chicago, Illinois to accept a position as an associate broker with Aon, a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, reinsurance, retirement and health solutions. Peterson specifically works within the National Healthcare Practice which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy