Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Asian shares mostly higher after listless session on Wall St

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lwaho_0ad1E1Be00

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Thursday after a listless day of trading on Wall Street as the recent bout of nerves over Federal Reserve policy fades.

Markets advanced in Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong while Sydney and Shanghai declined.

Markets have calmed notably since the Federal Reserve surprised investors last week by saying it could start raising short-term interest rates by late 2023, earlier than expected.

The super-low rates the Fed engineered to carry the economy through the pandemic have propped up prices across markets, and any change would be a big deal. That’s why the Fed’s announcement triggered an immediate drop for stocks and rise in Treasury yields.

Now, investors are focusing more on how it may be still be years before the first rate hike hits, particularly as Fed officials say they still see the high inflation sweeping the economy as only a temporary problem.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index edged less than 0.1% higher to 28,888.52 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng also was less than 0.1% higher. In Seoul, the Kospi added 0.3% to 3,286.00.

The Shanghai Composite index lost 0.2% to 3,561.01, while Sydney's S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.1% lower.

Shares rose in India and Taiwan but fell in Southeast Asia.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 slipped 0.1% to 4,241.84 after meandering between very modest gains and losses. It’s 0.3% below its record high set a week and a half ago.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% to 33,874.24, while the Nasdaq composite added to its record set a day before, inching up 0.1% to 14,271.73.

Most stocks in the S&P 500 fell, but gains for financial companies and others that do best when the economy is healthy helped limit the losses.

Before the Fed raises rates for the first time since 2018, it will likely first have to reduce the bond purchases it’s making to keep longer-term interest rates low. Then it will actually begin tapering, before ending tapering and then signaling that a rate hike is coming.

In the meantime, the economy continues to roar higher, and corporate profits are soaring.

If higher inflation persists, the central bank will have to get more aggressive about raising rates.

The latest data on inflation will come on Friday with the release of the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge. It will cover May, which the consumer price index has already said saw year-over-year inflation of 5%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury inched up to 1.49% from 1.48% late Wednesday.

Preliminary readings on the economy in June from IHS Markit showed manufacturing is growing at a stronger pace than economists expected, but growth for services industries fell short of forecasts.

Sales of new homes in May also failed to meet economists' forecasts, with the second straight monthly decline. Apart from a shortage of homes on the market, inflation has also been driving prices higher because of increased costs for lumber and other building materials.

In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude oil picked up 8 cents to $73.16 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 23 cents to $73.08 per barrel on Wednesday. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 6 cents to $74.56 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 111.00 Japanese yen from 110.99 yen. The euro slipped to $1.1926 from $1.1930.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Community Policy
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
2K+
Followers
17K+
Post
998K+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall St#Short Term Interest Rates#Asian#Ap#Treasury#Hang Seng#S P#Nasdaq#The Federal Reserve#Ihs Markit#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
Place
Asia
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Markets
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Stock prices rise, dollar falls on U.S. jobs data

NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - Global shares rose on Friday, hitting an all-time high on lift from a better-than-expected U.S. monthly jobs report that signaled a strong end to the second quarter in the world's largest economy. There were weak spots in the jobs report, including a slight uptick...
StocksGreenwichTime

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 posting its seventh straight gain and seventh consecutive all-time high. The S&P 500, the Dow and Nasdaq all rose after a report showed the nation’s job market was stronger last month than expected. It’s a sign that more workers are...
Businesswkzo.com

Fed, ECB minutes and all eyes on China inflation

(Reuters) – Minutes of the June meetings of the U.S. Fed and the ECB, plus the latest inflation data from China – here’s a rapid tour of next week’s top economic events and themes to be covered by Reuters bureaus. UNITED STATES. The week after the U.S. payrolls report is...
StocksBloomberg

Stocks Climb as Jobs Data Quell Fed Tapering Scare: Markets Wrap

Stocks climbed on speculation the economy is recovering at a pace that won’t make the Federal Reserve imminently take away the liquidity punch bowl that has helped push the market to a record. The S&P 500 rose for a seventh straight session -- the longest winning streak since August --...
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Markets Mostly Higher

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Friday, following the broadly positive cues overnight from Wall Street on prospects of a strong global economic recovery after data showed improvement in manufacturing and jobless claims in the US. However, the surge in the delta variant of the coronavirus cases and travel curbs in several countries are capping the gains. Asian markets ended mostly lower on Thursday.
Economymarketresearchtelecast.com

US Treasury Yields Fall After Strong Payroll Data

Jul 2 (Reuters) – US Treasury yields fell on Friday after a robust payroll report raised uncertainty about how the Federal Reserve might respond. * The return of the 10-year benchmark notes fell 2.4 basis points to 1.4559% in morning trading. That was slightly above the level it was operating at before Labor Department data showed US job growth accelerating in June.
BusinessDailyFx

US Dollar Forecast: NFP Preview with Fed Policy & Market Impact

US DOLLAR PRICE OUTLOOK: ALL EYES ON NONFARM PAYROLLS REPORT. Broad-based US Dollar strength is propelling the DXY Index to 12-week highs ahead of NFPs. US Dollar bulls are flexing their muscles due to the threat that FOMC officials may taper QE. Nonfarm payrolls might need to top 845K to...
Marketswhtc.com

Dollar hits 15-month high vs yen as U.S. payrolls test looms

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar hit a fresh 15-month high versus the yen and hovered near multi-month peaks against other major peers on Thursday, ahead of a key U.S. jobs report that should offer clues on when the Federal Reserve will start to pare back stimulus. The U.S. currency rose...
StocksSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Wall Street closes out its 5th straight quarterly gain

Wall Street closed out its fifth straight quarterly gain Wednesday, continuing its comeback from a steep drop in early 2020 at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P 500 edged up 0.1%, bringing its advance over the past three months to 8.2% and 14.4% for the first half of the year. The benchmark index finished June with a 2.2% gain and its third straight all-time high as it extended its winning streak to a fifth day.
StocksShareCast

US open: Stocks mostly higher on first day of Q3 trading

Wall Street stocks were mostly in the green early on Thursday amid a flurry of data points. As of 1525 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.24% at 34,583.61, while the S&P 500 was 0.28% firmer at 4,309.45 and the Nasdaq Composite came out the gate 0.02% weaker at 14,501.27.
Marketsinvezz.com

DXY: Is the US dollar index a good buy in July 2021?

The US dollar index was in a strong bullish trend in June 2021. The index rallied after the stellar US economic data and the hawkish Fed. It could keep rising as bulls target the next key resistance at $93.5. The US dollar index (DXY) rallied in June as investors reacted...
Stocksdailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Reaching for Higher Levels

The NASDAQ 100 rallied ever so slightly during the session on Wednesday as we continue to reach ever so higher heading towards the jobs number. The jobs number comes out on Friday, and the Thursday session could be somewhat quiet heading into it, and perhaps we could even see a little bit of a pullback between now and then. The 14,500 level is an area of importance as well, as it is the “midway point” between the crucial 14,000 level and 15,000 level.
StocksPosted by
WOKV

Didi shares gain 1% after early jump in Wall Street debut

BEIJING — (AP) — Didi Global Inc., a Chinese ride-hailing service, gained 1% Wednesday in its highly anticipated U.S. stock market debut, giving up most of a early double-digit gain. The Beijing-headquartered company's initial public offering of 288 million shares was priced at $14 a share and opened at $16.65,...